Kane Better Than Boniface, Guirassy In Bundesliga --Tella

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella has rated Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the best striker in the Bundesliga, ahead of Victor Boniface, Patrick Schick, and Serhou Guirassy.



The Bayer Leverkusen star made this known in a chat with SportsBoom, where he described the England international as the best striker in the German league.



“Harry Kane is the best striker in the Bundesliga,” he said.

“I won’t lie, it’s difficult to argue that, because we can see the number of goals that he’s scored for Bayern Munich. We still have to give respect to other strikers in the league.



“Obviously Victor Boniface and Patrick Schick, they are my teammates and very good as well. There is competition in the league with good players, but I’ll say Kane tops this league at the moment.



“Of course we have Serhou Guirassy and some other really good strikers in the league.”



