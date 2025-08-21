Napoli Owner: Why I Rejected Osimhen’s Move To PSG

Napoli president Aurelien De Laurentiis has disclosed that he rejected Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from joining Paris Saint-Germain because the Paris club offered €200m for him and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.



Recall that Kvaratskhelia joined PSG in January 2025, while Osimhen moved to Turkish giant Galatasaray in the summer of 2024.



Speaking with Corriere della Sera, De Laurentiis stated that he regretted not accepting the offer from PSG for the duo of Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.



“I had to let him [Kvara] go because his agent was threatening to use Article 17,” ADL told 7 Corriere della Sera via Di Marzio.

“After the Georgian’s extraordinary first season, we immediately moved to negotiate a contract extension, increasing his salary and offering him a significant sum. However, his agent, Mamuka Jugeli, had other plans for himself and the player.”



“At the end of the second contractual year, there was the European Championship in Germany. I flew to Düsseldorf with Manna and Chiavelli to resolve the situation, but Mamuka kept stalling, claiming that Giuntoli had promised money that was never paid.



“It was a lie, easy to disprove. I could have sold him at that moment. PSG had offered over 200m for the Kvara and Osimhen package.However, I had promised Conte I would keep him, and I didn’t feel like going back on my word. With those funds, the idea was to buy Gyokeres,” the 76-year-old concluded.







