Lookman Can Still Be A Key Player For Atalanta — Capello

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello believes Ademola Lookman can still maintain his status as an important player for Atalanta, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman submitted a transfer request and shunned training earlier in the month in a bid to force a move to Inter Milan.

The Nigeria international however returned to training this week after Inter pulled out of the move.

The 27-year-old is currently training away from his teammates.

Capello’s Honest Assessment

Capello insists Lookman would be a key player he remain at the Bergamo club beyond this summer.

“The Lookman affair is a significant one,” Capello told Tutto Napoli.

“We’re talking about a player who has made a significant impact in recent years, both in terms of goals and assists. If he were to stay, he would still be a key figure. If he were to leave, however, Atalanta would be forced to reinvent much of their attacking potential.”

Transfer Still On The Card

Lookman could still leave La Dea before the end of the summer transfer window.

The tricky winger was earlier linked a number of top European clubs including Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Athletico Madrid earlier in the summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



