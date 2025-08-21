Done Deal: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Zambian Club

Nigeria goalkeeper Victor Sochima has joined Zambian Super League outfit Zesco United on a two-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Sochima moved to the Team Ya Ziko from South Sudanese club Jamus FC.

The 26-year-old won the South Sudanese League and Cup with Jamus FC last season.

Sochima will replace Toaster Nsabata, who left the Ndola-based club following the expiration of his contract.

Nsabata recently moved to South African club Sekhukhnune United.

“We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Nigerian international goalkeeper Sochima Victor Ndukauba, aka “Odogwu” or “SochiBig16”! With a proven track record of excellence, Sochi joins us from Jamus FC in South Sudan, where he won the SSPL league and cup in a remarkable half-season stint,” reads statement on the club’s official website.

The shot stopper previously played for Rivers United and Tabora United.

Zesco United are currently preparing for their CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round tie against Gabonese club FC 105.

By Adeboye Amosu



