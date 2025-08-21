Ex-Chelsea Star Questions Arsenal’s Decision To Sign Eze

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has questioned Arsenal’s decision to hijack Tottenham’s move for Eberechi Eze.

As late as Tuesday afternoon, Spurs appeared to be in the driving seat for the forward, with talks progressing over a deal for the 27-year-old.

However, the Gunners have stolen a march on their north London rivals, with reports suggesting the England international is now on the cusp of joining Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal’s interest has accelerated after Kai Havertz suffered an injury setback, although sources insist it is still too early to give a prognosis on the Germany international.

Havertz came on in the second half of Sunday’s victory over Manchester United and completed the game but was absent from Arsenal’s open training at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Leboeuf, however, fears Arteta is liable to create a problem for himself by adding another creative player to his ranks and suggested the move to sign Eze is motivated by a desire to embarrass Spurs.

“When you have somebody like Eze do you go for it at £68m when you already have Martinelli, Trossard, Madueke who can play on the left? He said on ESPN FC (via Metro). ‘I don’t know why you also really need him. It’s a big amount of money just to upset your biggest enemies.

“I’m not saying or judging Eze, and not saying he’s not bigger or stronger or better than the others. I don’t think Arsenal need that kind of player to win the title.

“They already have players for that. They have three players on that side and I really think this is nothing to do with Havertz’s injury.

“He doesn’t play on the left and I think the only room left for Eze is the left side unless Gyokeres is not good enough, unless Saka gets injured, unless the three players in midfield get injured, Eze can only play on the left side.

“For me £68m for Eze, I’m not sure you need it. Don’t forget you need to find the balance of the locker room, if you bring Eze what do you do with Martinelli, Trossard or Madueke who you just bought?

“People can’t play because that guy has come. You have to take care of everything. It’s not just about adding numbers for the sake of it. Even if the last one is better and more talented than the others. You have to keep other things in perspective.

“I’m not sure Eze can be the X-Factor for Arsenal to win the Premier League. He could but he could also create trouble.”



