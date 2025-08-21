Chelsea Unveil New Third Kit For 2025/2026 Season

Chelsea have unveiled their new third kit for the 2025/2026 football campaign.

The reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions announced the new kit on Thursday.

“With 2005 an ignition point for unprecedented glory and the current Chelsea now world-beaters and looking ahead, full of ambition, the shirt synergy is clear – as the torch is passed on.

“The black and silver colours so famously ripped off and thrown to the crowd in bare-chested celebration by the likes of John Terry and Frank Lampard, after winning the ‘Battle of Blackburn’, are revisited 20 years later with black again predominant and silver featuring on the collar, sleeves and sock tops. Plus, there is a royal blue trim adding a further Chelsea touch.

“This is Nike Total 90. Every club has its mythology, and every legend has their moment. The T90 third kits reignite the raw, rebellious spirit of football’s most untamed era, where audacity, unpredictability, and chaos shaped the game, way beyond the full-time whistle.”

It was not the best of starts for Chelsea in this season’s Premier League after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace.

The Blues were lucky to secure a point in the encounter following Eberechi Eze’s disallowed goal from a free-kick in the first half.

Enzo Maresca’s side were crowned UEFA Europa Conference League winners last season thanks to an impressive 4-1 win against Spanish club Real Betis.



