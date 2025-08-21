Flying Eagles Defender Joins Austrian Club On Loan

Flying Eagles defender Emmanuel Chukwu has joined Austrian club Wolfsberger AC on a season-long loan deal, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwu moved to Wolfsberger AC from Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim.

The 18-year-old arrived Hoffenheim in January from Grassrunners Football Club.

The centre-back was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Chukwu featured in all of Nigeria’s six games at the competition.

The youngster scored from the spot in the penalty shootout wins over Senegal, and Egypt.

He is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Wolfsberger also have another Nigerian Chibuike Nwaiwu in their team.

By Adeboye Amosu



