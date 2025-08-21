Ndidi Is A Leader –Man United Legend

Besiktas head coach and legendary Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Wilfred Ndidi as a true leader.

Solskjaer handed Ndidi, his first appearance for Besiktas during their 2-1 victory over Eyüpspor in the Süper Lig.

Arriving from Leicester City, Ndidi was handed a starting role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Deployed at the heart of the midfield, Ndidi delivered an impressive performance, highlighted by his defensive impact and his ability to bring balance to the center of the park.

The Super Eagles midfielder received a standing ovation from the Istanbul crowd as he left the pitch in the 70th minute, replaced by Demir Ege Tiknaz.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, ahead of Besiktas’ UEFA Europa Conference League with Lausanne on Thursday, expressed his delight that the Turkish giants were able to sign Ndidi.

“First, I want to talk about Wilfred. He’s a very professional player and also a good person. He’s capable of filling some of our gaps. He’s a leader.

“I’m delighted we signed him. I know he’ll contribute greatly in the coming months and years. So, I’m delighted we brought in and signed Wilfred.”

Ndidi brought his eight years at Leicester to a conclusion following his move to the Turkish club.

During his time at the Foxes, Ndidi helped the club win a first-ever FA Cup title, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final in the 2020/2021 season.

Also in 2021, he was in action as Leicester pipped Manchester City 1-0.

By James Agberebi



