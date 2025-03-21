2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Legend Hails Osimhen After Bagging Brace Vs Rwanda

Legendary Bafana Bafana of South Africa striker Shaun Bartlett has showered praises on Victor Osimhen after his brace earned the Super Eagles a 2-0 win against Rwanda.

Osimhen marked his first appearance in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers by strucking twice in Friday’s fixture in Kigali.





The striker had missed the Super Eagles previous four matches due to injuries.

In his absence, the Super Eagles had also failed to win any of their four games before Friday’s encounter.

But all that changed as the 26-year-old scored in the 13th and third minute of first half stoppage time to seal the win.

Speaking as a guest analyst on SuperSport, Bartlett explained what stands Osimhen out as a striker.

“It’s about scoring goals, it’s about being in the right position, using his physicality,” the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner said.

“He can do it left, right, we’ve seen him that’s what it’s all about.”

Osimhen would hope to add to his tally when the Super Eagles host Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

The Super Eagles are now in fourth place on six points, four points behind new leaders South Africa who defeated Lesotho 2-0 also on Friday.

By James Agberebi



