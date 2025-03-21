2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Lookman Among Best Players In The World — Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong has said his Super Eagles teammates Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are among the best players in the world.

Troost-Ekong said this after the pair helped the Super Eagles defeat Rwanda 2-0 in Group C, matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Kigali on Friday.





Osimhen netted the two goals that sealed his side’s first win in the qualifying campaign after five games.

On his part, Lookman provided the assist for the opening goal from a set piece which Osimhen slotted past the keeper.

The African Player of the Year almost provided another assist but Troost-Ekong put his header just wide off the target.

Speaking in his post-match presser, Troost-Ekong said:”Victor Osimhen is a fantastic player I think he’s among the world best together with Ademola Lookman, Africa’s best player but I don’t want to single out anyone, today’s performance was a collective performance, we had a debutant Tolu (Arokodare), we had players who came on and played out of position like Alhassan Yusuf so there was a team spirit which we had already before.”

Despite the win, Troost-Ekong admitted that it was a tough encounter for he and his teammates.

“The game against Rwanda wasn’t easy, we’ve played them several times now and it’s a team we respect. We tried to understand what the coach wanted us to do early on, we only had two or three full training sessions, a lot of video sessions and today everyone saw glimpses of what we should be expecting under coach Eric Chelle.”

The Super Eagles would be targeting a second win in the qualifiers when they entertain Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.



