2026 WCQ: Bafana Suffer Huge Injury Setback Ahead Rwanda Clash

Lyle Foster, declared a concern for Bafana Bafana’s huge final 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, has officially withdrawn from the squad.

Stellenbosch FC striker Ashley Cupido has been called up as a late replacement.

“Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana match day squad due to an injury,” the South African Football Association posted on X (via Times Live).

The 24-year-old Cupido, who scored five goals in 39 games in all competitions for Stellies last season, has yet to score in nine matches in 2025-26.

“After consultation with the medical team, a decision was taken to withdraw him. Ashley Cupido has been called up as his replacement.”

Also Read: ‘You Can Do It’ — Musa Charges Super Eagles To Beat Cheetahs

Orlando Pirates supporters might wonder why big centre forward Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has four goals in nine games this season and scored 15 in 48 in 2025-26, continues to be overlooked.

Bafana will also be without suspended centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was red-carded late in their 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bafana will need to defeat Rwanda amd hope that Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeat Benin Republic later today (Tuesday).



