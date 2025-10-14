‘You Can Do It’ — Musa Charges Super Eagles To Beat Cheetahs

Ahmed Musa has rallied the Super Eagles to go all out for a win against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions will host neighbours Benin Republic in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter in Uyo on Tuesday (today).

The Super Eagles need a big win to stand a chance of qualifying for the global soccer fiesta.

Eric Chelle’s side will also need Rwanda to do them a favour by either beating or playing out a draw against South Africa in Mbombela.

Ahead of the clash with the Cheetahs, Musa challenged the players to give their all on the pitch.

“We all know what’s at stake, win the game and wait for the other result,” Musa said in a short video posted on the Super Eagles X handle.

” I know you can do it. This would be the best birthday gift for me, guys. I miss you all and wish you the best of luck. I know we can do it, let’s do it again today.”

By Adeboye Amosu



