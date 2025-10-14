Ex-Super Eagles Captain Salutes Cape Verde On World Cup Qualification

Legendary Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh has showered praises on Cape Verde following their qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cape Verde became the second-smallest nation to reach the World Cup after they beat Eswatini 3-0 at home on Monday.

The win meant Cape Verde finished top in their qualifying group and a place at the 2026 finals ahead of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Dailon Livramento opened the scoring for the hosts in Praia, turning home a loose ball inside the six-yard box early in the second half, and Willy Semedo volleyed in a second soon afterwards.

Veteran defender Stopira added the third in stoppage time before the full-time whistle sparked joyous scenes of celebration at the 15,000-capacity National Stadium.

Reacting to Cape Verde’s shock qualification, Oliseh who featured at the 1994 and 1998 World Cup with the Super Eagles, wrote on his X handle:”This is simply Remarkable. Cape Verde is a nation with a 525,000 population! Undisputably the success story of modern national team football worldwide.”

Iceland, who featured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is the only country with a smaller population to play at the the global showpiece.

Last month’s 1-0 home win over Cameroon in the capital city put Cape Verde in pole position in Group D, knowing one victory from their remaining two games would book their place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: I’m In Uyo To Beat Super Eagles — Rohr

They missed their first chance to qualify last Wednesday against Libya when they drew 3-3, fighting back from two goals down in Tripoli before being denied an almost certain stoppage-time winner by a controversial offside call.

But this time they made sure of their second opportunity in Praia against winless Eswatini, becoming the sixth African side to book a ticket to next year’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be in action today (Tuesday) against Group C leaders Benin Republic in Uyo.

A win against Benin Republic and South Africa fail to beat Rwanda will secure qualification for the Super Eagles.

By James Agberebi



