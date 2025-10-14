2026 WCQ: I’m In Uyo To Beat Super Eagles — Rohr

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has declared that his team is in Uyo to secure maximum points against the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr has close affinity with Nigeria having managed the Super Eagles for five years, between 2016 and 2021.

The German was in charge of the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 72-year-old is now close to achieving the same feat with Benin Republic.

The Cheetahs will take on the Super Eagles in a crucial matchday 10 encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday (today).

Rohr In Uyo For Serious Business

“I have a lot of friends in Nigeria, even in this team. Some of the players here are ones I brought into the squad,” Rohr said during his interaction with the media.

“But this is not a moment for emotions or memories. The focus is on a big match, and we’ll all be there to witness it.”

Moment Of Reflection

Rohr also reflected on his time with the Super Eagles.

“The game against Nigeria is like a final for us, and we have a good chance to reach the World Cup,” added Rohr.

“The memories from my time in Nigeria are wonderful, especially qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with two games to spare — but that is in the past. This is a new challenge, and I’m focused on doing it with my Benin team.”

By Adeboye Amosu




