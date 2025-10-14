Martinez Targeting Return To Man United First Team Action Before End Of October

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is targeting a return to first team action before the end of this month, Daily Mail reports.

The combative Argentina international has been on the sidelines since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Crystal Palace in February.

He underwent surgery in London soon after but the club has adopted a cautious approach with his rehabilitation.

However, a scan last week showed that his knee is in good condition and he is stepping up to full training with the first team this week.

There is optimism because of the patient approach, and the physical work Martinez has put in on his personal training programme that the 27-year-old can soon be in contention for a return to action.

How he shapes in training will determine what schedule United and Ruben Amorim put on the World Cup winner but he is eyeing the fixtures with Brighton and Nottingham Forest as targets for his return.

The 27-year old World Cup winner is a key voice in the dressing room and is part of the squad’s leadership group.

United insiders say he has often cut a frustrated figure with his determination to return to first team action during another difficult period for under pressure coach Ruben Amorim.

However, they want to ensure he comes back fully prepared for a busy part of the season.

The Argentinian’s return could come at the perfect time for Ruben Amorim, who has come under increased pressure in recent weeks.

United have already lost three Premier League games this season, the latest coming at Brentford on September 27.

However, they have at least won two of their last three games dispatching Chelsea and Brentford at Old Trafford, where they have claimed victory thrice on the bounce.

Amorim’s men face the ultimate test on Sunday when they travel to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool.



