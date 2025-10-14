‘Most Important Game Of My Career’ — Chelle Declares Ahead Super Eagles Vs Cheetahs

Eric Chelle says Tuesday’s (today) clash between Nigeria and Benin Republic is the most important game of his coaching career, reports Completesports.com.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter is slated for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. Kick-off is 5pm Nigeria time.

Nigeria sit in third position in Group C with 14 points, three points adrift leaders leaders Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles must beat the Cheetahs by at least two or more goals, and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda to secure top spot in the group.

Chelle On Benin Clash

Chelle admitted he is a bit nervous, but can’t wait for the game to start.

“For me, as a coach, it’s maybe the most important game of my career,” Chelle said during Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“I’m happy, I’m excited — sometimes a little nervous — but I like the pressure.

“We just need to be focused on our group, our gameplay, and our players. After the game, we’ll see.”

Having A Positive Mindset

Chelle also insisted that it is important for his team to have a positive mindset going into the game.

“If I start thinking about scoring two or three goals, maybe something happens during the game,” added the Malian.

“We just need to win, and play our best football with a positive mindset.”

By Adeboye Amosu



