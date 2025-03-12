2026 WCQ: Bankole ‘Honoured’ To Make Super Eagles 23-Man Squad

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole is thrilled with his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com

Bankole was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe on Tuesday.





The shot stopper took to the social media to celebrate his invitation.

“I’m more than excited and honoured to have gotten my first call up to the Super Eagles team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers,” he wrote on X

“Thanks to everyone for the support.

“Now, let’s get to work. It’s time to get the World Cup ticket for our fatherland.”

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali next week Friday.

They will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

By Adeboye Amosu



