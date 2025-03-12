Ronaldo Withdraws From Brazilian Football Federation Presidency Election

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has withdrawn his candidacy to be the next president of his country’s football federation (CBF).

Ronaldo — who scored 62 goals for his nation as they reached three successive World Cup finals between 1994 and 2002, winning twice — had been due to stand against incumbent Ednaldo Rodrigues in 2026.





Less than three months after announcing his candidacy at the next election, the 48-year-old has withdrawn from the race.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms (via New York Times), Ronaldo said 23 of the 27 federations that make up the CBF were not interested in listening to his presidential pitch which in Ronaldo’s words was “to give a voice and space to the clubs”.

“I found 23 doors closed,” Ronaldo wrote.

“The federations refused to receive me in their homes, arguing that they were satisfied with the current administration and supported the re-election. I was unable to present my project, share my ideas and hear them as I would have liked. There was no openness to dialogue.

“If the majority with the power to make decisions believes that Brazilian football is in good hands, my opinion matters little.”

The former striker concluded by saying that “the path to the evolution of Brazilian football is, above all, dialogue, transparency and unity.”

Ronaldo bought a 51 per cent controlling stake in La Liga side Real Valladolid in the summer of 2018 and sold his stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro, where he began his professional career, last year.

Ronaldo is widely recognised as one of Brazil’s greatest-ever footballers, being named player of the tournament at the 1998 World Cup and winning the Golden Boot at the 2002 tournament — the most recent of Brazil’s record five triumphs.

Ronaldo suffered a convulsive fit hours before kick-off of the 1998 World Cup final against France, unbeknownst to the public, and was initially excluded from the line-up before being reinstated ahead of the final, in which he physically struggled and France won 3-0. The incident remains one of the most controversial in World Cup history.

Ronaldo started and finished his domestic career in Brazil with Cruzeiro and Corinthians respectively.



