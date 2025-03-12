Supercomputer Predicts Date Liverpool Will Secure Premier League Title

A supercomputer has predicted when exactly Liverpool will secure this season’s Premier League title, as Arne Slot’s side chase down their own record.

The Reds are currently 15 points clear of their nearest challengers, Arsenal, who do still have one game in hand. But with the Gunners’ form dropping off and Liverpool still relentless, the end of the title race is in sight.





Slot’s players need to pick up a maximum of 16 points from their remaining nine games to confirm their 20th English title triumph, going level with Manchester United. But what date could their coronation come?

Analysis from a supercomputer (via Mirror) has pinpointed Sunday, April 20 as the date that Liverpool will mathematically win the 2024-25 Premier League title. The Reds travel to face relegation-threatened Leicester in their 33rd top-flight game this season.

That’d leave Liverpool with five games to enjoy having the title wrapped up, although that’d only be enough come joint-second when it comes to the earliest title triumphs in Premier League history. Jurgen Klopp’s champions from 2019-2020 won the title with a massive seven games to go, toppling the previous record of five set by United in 2001.

Should Casino Apps’ supercomputer be correct, Liverpool would go level with their northwest rivals. Fans will notice that should Arsenal win all of their games until April 20, it’d be impossible for the Reds to secure the title at Leicester.

Liverpool can only get 12 points during that period whereas Arsenal can get 15 and keep the race alive. But it’s predicted by the supercomputer that the Gunners will drop more points in the coming weeks, allowing Slot and Co. to pip them long before the end of April.

Should Mikel Arteta’s men keep pushing with a perfect record, Liverpool’s earliest opportunity to win the title will be away to Chelsea on the weekend of Saturday, May 3. A win at Stamford Bridge off the back of five previous victories would take them over the 16-point threshold.



