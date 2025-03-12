2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Coach Unveils Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has named a 23-man squad for his side’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and Nigeria.

The Warriors will be without captain Marvelous Nakamba, who is sidelined by injury.





Nees’ side will host the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Thursday, March 20.

Zimbabwe will be up against the Super Eagles five days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

They occupy bottom spot in Group C with two points from four games.

Goalkeepers

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC)

Defenders:

Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Divine Lunga (Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen, Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

Midfielders:

Marshall Munetsi (Wolves), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Mihood), Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield)

Knowledge Musona (Al-Okhdood)

Forwards

Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tymon Machope (Scottland), Walter Musona (Scottland)

By Adeboye Amosu



