Osimhen: Super Eagles Desperate To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Victor Osimhen says the Super Eagles are desperate to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are still searching for their first win in the qualifying series.





Eric Chelle’s side have recorded three draws and one defeat from their opening four games.

The three-time African champions will be up against Rwanda and Zimbabwe this month.

“It’s a dream of every footballer to play at the World Cup and with our situation in the group I am desperate, like other players, to make it to the 2026 tournament,” Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa.

“We suffered a big disappointment in 2022 and we simply can’t let it happen again to us, the country and our generation.

“You don’t want to finish your career with the regrets of not playing at the World Cup. That is not what I want for myself.”

The Super Eagles have only missed two editions of the World Cup since making their debut in 1994.

Osimhen was part of the team that failed to make it to Qatar 2022.

“People say we have a talented generation but we can only confirm this talent when we play in a World Cup like those before us,” Osimhen confided.

“I was sad, like my team-mates, to miss out on Qatar and our fans didn’t even understand how much it affected us.

“This is why we must correct the previous mistakes by giving everything to our country, our new coach and prove ourselves as being worthy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



