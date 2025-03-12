Sodje: Nottingham Forest Shouldn’t Stop Aina From Joining Man City

Former Nigerian international Efe Sodje has advised Nottingham Forest not to stand in the way of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina if Manchester City show interest in signing him.



Recall that Aina has been enjoying the best of his football at Nottingham Forest, with the team sitting in third place in the Premier League standings this season.



His ability to operate effectively in both defensive and attacking roles has made him a key figure at the City Ground, but it has also attracted interest from Manchester City, who are searching for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Read Also: Aina Among Toughest Defenders I’ve Faced – Ghana International



However, in a chat with Brila FM, Sodje stated that the Nigerian international will be a first choice at Man City since they are in the rebuilding process.



“What City are doing now, they’re rebuilding.



“If they come for him, he’ll be the first choice. Let him go,” Sodje said.







