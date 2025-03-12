Aina Among Toughest Defenders I’ve Faced – Ghana International

Black Stars of Ghana and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has named Ola Aina as one of the three toughest defenders he has faced in the English Premier League this season.

In a chat with Bleacher Report Semenyo named Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Tottenham Hotspur left-back Destiny Udogie as the other two defenders who are difficult to play against.





“Van Dijk was tough when we played them [against Liverpool] home and away,” Semenyo said.

“I think Udogie as well. He is a tough player to come up against. Ola Aina is also up there. I think those three.”

Aina has been a key figure in Forest’s backline, and has played over 2,500 minutes across all competitions, and has helped his side keep 12 Premier League clean sheets.

The Nigeria international lead his squad with 30 interceptions, a stat that ranks him joint-26th across the entire Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who has two goals, one assist in 28 league appearances this season, put in one of his best performance when Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester City 1-0.

The right-back won four ground duels, making three clearances (including two-headed clearances), and recovering the ball four times.

Also he has been included in the Super Eagles final 23-man squad to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.



