Europa League: Dessers Banks On Home Support To Beat Fenerbahce

Cyriel Dessers believed Rangers will need their fans to do something special against Fenerbahce.

Barry Ferguson’s side will host the Turkish Super Lig side in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 encounter at the Ibrox on Thursday.





The Light Blues won the first leg 3-1 courtesy of Vaclav Cerny’s brace and a goal from Dessers.

“We’ll need them [the fans]. All together, I think we can do something very special on Thursday,” he told Sky Sports.

Despite their handsome first leg advantage, Dessers warned they can’t afford to take their feet off the pedal.

“We have put ourselves in a good position but we also know how good Fenerbahce are,”he added.

“They can be tricky. They have an exceptional manager and have had a few nice comeback stories in Europe. But we don’t want to be part of that.

“We know the way we want to go. We need to focus on our game. We need to focus on trying to score and not only stick in our mind that we have to defend, defend.

“If we score one or two goals then it’s an even tougher challenge for them. And I think that’s a positive approach but obviously we will see what the manager prepares.”

By Adeboye Amosu



