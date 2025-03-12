Chukwu: Super Eagles Must Defeat Rwanda, Zimbabwe To Revive 2026 World Cup Hopes

Former Nigeria captain, Christian ‘Chairman’ Chukwu, has exclusively outlined to Completesports.com the key factors that will boost the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chukwu, 74, emphasised that determination, self-belief, and crucial victories against Rwanda in Kigali on 21 March and Zimbabwe on 25 March will put the three-time African champions firmly on course for a place in the world’s biggest football tournament, set to be hosted across three nations—Mexico, the USA, and Canada—for the first time.





The Super Eagles currently sit fifth in Group C of the qualifiers, which includes South Africa, Rwanda, Benin Republic, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

Rwanda lead the group with seven points, while South Africa and Benin Republic are second and third, also with seven points but trailing on goal difference. Lesotho, with five points, are in fourth place, while Nigeria, with three points from four matches, occupy the fifth spot. Zimbabwe bring up the rear with two points.

The Super Eagles face a decisive away fixture against Rwanda, where a victory is crucial to keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Chukwu, who captained Nigeria to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980 and later coached the Super Eagles and Kenya’s Harambee Stars, told Complete Sports on Wednesday that the team must show unwavering commitment and belief in their 2026 World Cup ambition.

“Every player knows that the pinnacle of his career is playing at the World Cup,” Chukwu began.

“I wish I were still a player now. The players must, first of all, be determined and committed to the cause.

“Beyond that, they must also have the self-belief that they can do it. And, of course, they should understand that only a win in Kigali against Rwanda and another against Zimbabwe in Uyo will truly revive their qualification hopes,” said Chukwu, who was the late Sebastian Brodrick’s assistant when Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets won the maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup in China in 1985.

The former Enugu Rangers captain and coach added:

“If they win these two games, then the path to qualification becomes much clearer.

“I personally believe the Super Eagles will overcome their current struggles in the qualifiers and ultimately secure their place at the 2026 World Cup finals,” Chukwu concluded.

By Sab Osuji



