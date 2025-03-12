Morocco 2025: Bantwana Arrive Lagos For Flamingos Clash

The delegation of South Africa’s U17 girls, Bantwana, is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday evening, ahead of Saturday’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup second round, second leg qualifying match against Nigeria’s Flamingos.

A brace by Harmony Chidi, which followed Shakirat Moshood’s goal, steered Nigeria to a 3-1 win over their hosts in Pretoria on Saturday, but the Bantwana have sounded a big warning that they will not be in Ikenne to lie down and be slaughtered.





Team captain Katleho Malebana, whose goal early in the second half raised the hopes of the Bantwana, before Chidi’s second and Nigeria’s third, has assured that the South Africans will contest every blade of the grass with their hosts at the Remo Stars Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday’s encounter will kick off at 4pm, with Senegalese match officials in charge. CAF has appointed Aida Sy to serve as referee, while her compatriots Ndeye Aissa Ndiaye, Ndeye Sarr Ndiaye and Fatoumata Sall Toure will be in the roles of assistant 1, assistant 2 and fourth official respectively.

Ghanaian Naa Odofoley Nortey will be the commissioner while Agar Mezing from Cameroon will be the referee assessor.

The winner on aggregate will progress to the final round of the qualification series, with this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup taking place in Morocco, 17 October – 8 November.

Africa will present 5 teams (including host nation Morocco) at the finals, which has been expanded to a 24-nation championship.

The Flamingos have intensified their preparation with training sessions at the Remo Stars Institute, Ikenne-Remo ahead of Saturday’s encounter.



