Exclusive: 2026 WCQ—Chelle Analyses Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Super Eagles Matches To Plot Qualification Path

Ahead of this month’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to ensure the Super Eagles secure one of Africa’s qualification slots, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles, with three draws and one loss so far, sit precariously in fifth place in Group C of the African qualifiers. They must step up their challenge against Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic to secure the top spot, which guarantees automatic qualification for the tournament co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year.





A second-place finish in the group would leave the team relying on a play-off system. The four best-ranked runners-up from the nine African qualifying groups will compete in an additional play-off, with the winner advancing to the inter-confederation play-offs, where two remaining World Cup slots will be decided.

To this end, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has met all the demands of Head Coach Chelle regarding the two upcoming fixtures, including providing video clips of Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and recent Super Eagles matches.

“Chelle requested video footage of games involving Rwanda and Zimbabwe, and we have provided them,” a senior NFF official told Completesports.com.

“He also wanted to analyse Super Eagles matches to assess the strengths and weaknesses of every player he has called up. He is keen to understand his players both at club and international levels, and the NFF has fully supported him in this regard.”

Our source added: “Chelle and his assistants have been closely studying the tactical approach of both Rwanda and Zimbabwe. He also wants to identify Super Eagles players who perform well for their clubs but struggle at the national level. His message is clear–he expects the same level of energy and commitment they show in their club sides when they wear the Super Eagles jersey.”

The coach, his assistants, and backroom staff are scheduled to depart for Kigali, the Rwandan capital, next weekend to receive the foreign-based players as they arrive after their club engagements.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



