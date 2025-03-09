Morocco 2025: We Will Beat Flamingos In Ikenne — South Africa Captain Malebana

South Africa captain Katleho Malebana is optimistic the Bantwana can still make it to the final qualifying round of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Ntombifuthi Khumalo’s side were defeated 3-1 by the Flamingos of Nigeria at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on Saturday.





Harmony Chidi grabbed a brace for Nigeria, with Shakirat Moshood scoring the other goal.

Read Also:NPFL: Finidi Lauds ‘Difficult’ Rivers United’s Win Over Niger Tornadoes

Malebana scored a penalty for the hosts early in the second half.

The Bantwana must overturn the deficit in the second leg in Ikenne next Saturday.

The skipper insisted they can beat the Flamingos when both teams clash at the Remo Stars Stadium.

“The game wasn’t that bad, we just needed to take advantage of our opportunities next time around. We believe in ourselves, and we’ll be ready for the second leg,” she told safa.net.



