NPFL: Finidi Lauds ‘Difficult’ Rivers United’s Win Over Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has expressed satisfaction with his team’s 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes.

Samson Obi scored the decisive goal for the Port Harcourt club in the matchday 28 encounter.





The former champions reduced leaders Remo Stars’ lead to eight points following the win.

Finidi reckoned the difficult weather condition affected his team’s performance in the game.

Read Also:Kompany Blames Red Card For Bayern Munich Loss To Bochum

I think the weather make things difficult for us ” Finidi told Rivers United’s media after the game.

“Every game going forward will be like this, and we are also going away . It will be a battle we will fight and also expect games like this.

“The Niger Tornadoes we played in the reverse fixture are a different team with their tactics. if they picked a point here it would have been good but we thank God the goal came. We just have to accept the the three points.”

Rivers United will be away the El-kanemi Warriors in their next game.

By Adeboye Amosu



