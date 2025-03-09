EPL: Ndidi Features As Chelsea Pip Leicester City

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi played all 90 minutes as Leicester City lost 1-0 to Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.



The Nigerian internatonal, who was making his 19th appearance, has bagged four assists, and four yellow cards this ongoing season for the Foxes.

Marc Cucurella struck the winner in the 60th minute at Stamford Bridge after Cole Palmer’s first-half penalty was saved.



Chelsea moved ahead of four-time defending champion Manchester City, which lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest a day earlier, and boosted its chances of Champions League soccer next season.



Next up, Chelsea will host Copenhagen on Thursday, looking to seal their place in the Conference League quarter-finals.











