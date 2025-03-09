NPFL: Enyimba Overcome El-kanemi, Extend Unbeaten Run; Akwa United Hold Rangers

Enyimba recorded a 1-0 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors in their matchday 28 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Joseph Atule scored the winning goal for the nine-time champions in the 29th minute.





Enyimba are now unbeaten in their three league games.

Former champions Akwa United eased their relegation worries after they were held to a 1-1 draw by holders Akwa United.

Osoba Kabir put Akwa United in front on 24 minutes, while Isaac Saviour levelled for the hosts three minutes after the break.

In Ilorin, Kwara United defeated Kano Pillars 2-0.

Wasiu Alalade and Wasiu Jimoh got the goals for Kwara United.

Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars played out a 1-1 draw at the Lafia City Stadium.

Idris Ajiya gave the home team the lead, while Ahmadu Liman levelled for Sunshine Stars nine minutes before the break.

Olayemi Doyeni scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot as Plateau United claimed a 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors.



FULL RESULTS

Kwara Utd 2-0 Kano Pillars

Nasarawa Utd 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Enyimba 1-0 El-Kanemi

Rangers 1-1 Akwa Utd

Plateau Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

By Adeboye Amosu



