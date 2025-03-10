‘We’re Proud Of You’ — Remo Stars Celebrate Obassa’s Benin Republic Invitation

Remo Stars have congratulated their goalkeeper Serge Adebiyi Obassa on his invitation by Benin Republic for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Obassa was named in the Cheetahs 25-man squad by head coach Gernot Rohr on Monday.





Remo Stars took to the social media to celebrate the shot stopper’s invitation.

“Obassa Adebiyi has received a call-up to the Benin Republic squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Zimbabwe on March 20

South Africa on March 25

“Congratulations, Serge – we’re proud of you

#WeAreRemoStars,” the Sky Blue Stars wrote on X.

The shot stopper linked up with the Ikenne club from AS Cotonou last August.

He has featured regularly for the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, leaders this season.

By Adeboye Amosu





