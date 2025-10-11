2026 WCQ: Benin Arrive Uyo Ahead Super Eagles Clash

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic have arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom, ahesd of Tuesday’s crucial Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The team’s arrival was captured in a video on Victor Ademola TV and which was posted on his X handle.

Players and officials of Benin touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo today (Saturday).

On Friday Benin gave their hopes of a first World Cup appearance a huge boost with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Rwanda.

With the victory Benin took their points tally to 17 and must avoid defeat against the Super Eagles to secure the sole ticket.

On their part the Super Eagles edged out Lesotho 2-1 in Polokwane thanks to goals from William Troost-Ekong and debutant Akor Adams.

The win means the Eagles have 14 points and must beat Benin by two goals and hope South Africa fail to beat Rwanda.

In the reverse fixture between Benin and the Super Eagles in Abidjan, the game ended 2-1 in favour of the former on matchday 4.

Both teams were also drawn together in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers which saw the Eagles record a 3-0 win in Uyo in the first leg and a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Abidjan.

By James Agberebi




