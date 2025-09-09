2026 WCQ: Benin Republic Thrash Lesotho 4-0, Reclaim Second Spot From Super Eagles

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic thrashed Lesotho 4-0 in Group C, matchday 8 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

With the victory Benin Republic, on 14 points, reclaimed the second place from Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles temporarily occupied the second spot after holding South Africa to a 1-1 draw also on Tuesday.

With the win against Lesotho, Benin Republic are three points behind Bafana Bafana.

The South Africans gave their qualification hopes a huge boost thanks to a 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

Steve Mounie gave Benin Republic a very good start after opening the scoring on six minutes.

In the 23rd minute Andreas Hountondji doubled the lead and Hassane Imourane made it 3-0.

Then in the 67th minute Junior Olaitan got on the score sheet to put his side 4-0 ahead.



