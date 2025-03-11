2026 WCQ: CAF Appoints Moroccan Referee For Rwanda Vs Super Eagles

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has named Morocco’s Jayed Jalal as centre referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture between Amavubi of Rwanda and Nigeria.

The matchday five encounter will hold at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday, March 21.





Jalal will be assisted by his countrymen Mostapha Akarkad and Hamza Nassiri, who will serve as first and second assistant referees respectively.

The 37-year-old was in charge when the Super Eagles defeated eternal rivals Ghana 2-1 in a friendly on March 22, 2024.

He is one of the top referees from North Africa, and has been prominent in both CAF club and international matches.

The Super Eagles occupy fifth position in Group C with three points from four games.

Rwanda top the group with seven points from same number of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



