2026 WCQ: Chelle Drops Troost-Ekong; Starts Frederick, Lookman, Osimhen Vs Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting line-up for tonight’s crucial 2026 FIFA World World qualifying matchday seven encounter against Rwanda.
Chelle made a big call by dropping captain William Troost-Ekong for young centre-back Benjamin Fredrick.
Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali will between the sticks.
Fulham star, Calvin Bassey will pair Fredrick in central defence, while Ola Aina, and Bruno Onyemaechi will feature as full-backs.
Captain of the day, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alex Iwobi will all play in midfield.
The team’s talisman Victor Osimhen will lead the attack.
The duo of Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon will play from the wings.
Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Rwanda
Nwabali
Aina, Bassey, Fredrick, Onyemaechi
Ndidi (C), Onyeka, Iwobi
Simon, Lookman, Osimhen
Blood of Jesus. You’re are covered in Jesus name.
I don’t have problems with Ndidi and Onyeka but they must use the ball very well and shoot with precision only when they should. I say it loud because this is where the match is won or lost. These two guys must pass properly and shoot wisely. Case close!
I think the coach knows better all that matters most is the 3 point
Nothing alarming top football teams these days use teenagers in central defence.If you’re good enough you’re old enough.
Nothing productive? What do they do in training? Strange stuffs going on. Osimhen also injured and ref do say e no see. The midfielders are creating anything. How do you explain Uche Christanus on the bench? Weird stuffs happening in Nigeria.