2026 WCQ: Chelle Drops Troost-Ekong; Starts Frederick, Lookman, Osimhen Vs Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting line-up for tonight’s crucial 2026 FIFA World World qualifying matchday seven encounter against Rwanda.

Chelle made a big call by dropping captain William Troost-Ekong for young centre-back Benjamin Fredrick.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali will between the sticks.

Fulham star, Calvin Bassey will pair Fredrick in central defence, while Ola Aina, and Bruno Onyemaechi will feature as full-backs.

Captain of the day, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alex Iwobi will all play in midfield.

The team’s talisman Victor Osimhen will lead the attack.

The duo of Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon will play from the wings.

Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Rwanda

Nwabali

Aina, Bassey, Fredrick, Onyemaechi

Ndidi (C), Onyeka, Iwobi

Simon, Lookman, Osimhen



