2026 WCQ: Chelle Speaks On Osimhen’s Absence; Bafana Clash, Super Eagles Mission In Bloemfontein

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says his team is firmly focused on the clash with Bafana Bafana of South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria will look to secure their third win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series when they face Bafana Bafana in a matchday eight encounter at in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Focused And Ready

“I’m focused on my players, and my team. I know South Africa is a good team. They have a lot of good players, and also good coach, and technical staff,” Chelle told a press conference at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

“We know this is a big game. I’m really happy to play this game like my players. They are happy. This is a moment to do a great job.”

Chelle On Mokoena’s Saga

The build up to the game, and Bafana’s previous encounter against the Crocodiles of Lesotho have been mired in controversy surrounding the Teboho Mokoena’s case, a matter that many in and around Nigeria feel FIFA has not adequately resolved.

Mokoena was ineligible to play when Lesotho met South Africa at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in March.

Chelle maintained that his priority remains the job on the pitch, but he urged FIFA to “manage the issue very quickly”.

“I’m just the coach, I lead my team, what happens around my team and around this game in terms of the yellow card [on Mokoena], there’s an organisation whose name is FIFA, they need to manage it,” added Chelle.

“Now, this is not my problem. My problem is my players first because they are focused. They want to play a great game here and I feel like, we have to think about our game, not about what happens around the game and around the story.

“But the reality if I can tell you, I think FIFA needs to manage it quickly.”

Osimhen’s Absence

The Super Eagles will be without Victor Osimhen in the game.

The Galatasaray striker sustained an injury in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Rwanda last Saturday.

“Osimhen is a big star, a very good player. Like I said, I have a strong squad too, with great players in my head, on my side. They are more than players for me, for sure ,” Chelle declared.

“I can tell you something, they want to play a great game here once again.”

