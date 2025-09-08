2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Under Pressure To Beat Us — Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong believed the pressure is on Bafana Bafana to get a win in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter, reports Completesports.com.

Hugo Broos’ side will entertain the three-time African champions at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

Super Eagles Not Under Pressure

Troost-Ekong claimed the Super Eagles are focused on the task ahead, and not under pressure to win the game.

“We are just focused on the opportunity ahead, and I also think the pressure is also on South Africa. We have everything to gain,” Troost-Ekong told a press conference in Blomfeinteim.

“People have counted us out before already, but we are still there (able to top the group), and we look forward to the game tomorrow.”

Troost-Ekong On Super Eagles’ Preparation

Eric Chelle’s side head into the game in buoyant mood following their 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday.

Troost-Ekong declared that they are ready for a fresh challenge against Bafana Bafana.

“This is a new occasion, and of course we have a new level of confidence because of the preparation that we have done,” added Troost-Ekong.

“We will prepare again today, looking forward to the training session, and tomorrow is a new game, a new opportunity. We definitely know what we can do as a team.”

Difficult Duel

Nigeria held South Africa to a 1-1 draw when both teams met on matchday three last year.

Troost-Ekong is looking forward to another difficult contest this time around.

“It is going to be a difficult game because Bafana Bafana is a very good team. At the last AFCON they gave us a difficult game. It was one of our most difficult games at the tournament,” stated the Al-Khalood of Saudi Arabia centre-back.

“We have respect for Bafana, but we have confidence in what we can do as a team.”

United And Ready For Battle

Troost-Ekong also praised the unity, and cohesion in the team.

‘”If there is anything I can say about this team, it is the unity, togetherness, and understanding. Players that want to fight in the same direction, regardless of the club you play for, or who you are.

“There is real brotherhood in this team. There is lot of talents, and choices for the coaches to make. We also have the same objective, which is to win the game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



