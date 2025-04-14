2026 WCQ: Don’t Give Up Yet –Utaka Tells Super Eagles

Former Nigerian international John Utaka has advised the Super Eagles players to remain determined and positive of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

South Africa lead group C with 13 points, Nigeria have 7, a point behind Rwanda and Benin who have 8 points each.





Speaking with Brila FM, Utaka stated that the players must show more commitment and be determined to still qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Read Also: ‘We Were All Surprised’ — Augsburg Coach Speaks On Onyeka’s Super Eagles Snub



“With the kind of talent we have, we shouldn’t be in this position. We need to come together and stay focused on achieving our World Cup dream. We must be determined like other countries.



“In football, anything can happen. We shouldn’t give up. I still believe we can qualify, but it all depends on how we approach the games ahead.”



