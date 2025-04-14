Vinicius Sends Message To Madrid Fans Ahead Arsenal Clash

Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. has sent a rallying cry to the club’s supporters as they get set to face Arsenal on Wednesday.

Madrid are set to play host to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Wednesday, in the 2nd leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie between the clubs.





As things stand, Real trail the Gunners by three goals to nil, following a frankly embarrassing first leg showing in north London.

Several leading members of the Spanish champions’ ranks have since been keen to make clear their belief that, despite the odds, their hopes of advancing have not yet been brought to an end.

And as alluded to above, this evening, adding his name to this list was none other than Vinícius Jr.

Fresh off playing his part in Real Madrid’s hard-fought 1-0 downing of Deportivo Alavés in La Liga, wide-man Vinícius took to his official Instagram account, to write (Get Spanish Football News):

“Already thinking about Wednesday!!! We’re ready and looking forward to it. We’ll wait for you at the Bernabéu and we’ll try everything. WE ARE REAL!!! HALA MADRID!”



