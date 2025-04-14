Onyemaechi Wins Greek Super League Title With Olympiacos

Super Eagles left-back Bruno Onyemaechi has won the Greek Super League title with Olympiacos.

Onyemaechi featured for 90 minutes – his sixth league appearance since joining in January – as Olympiacos pipped visiting AEK Athens 1-0 in the four-team Championship play-offs on Sunday.





Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi’s goal in the 55th minute sealed the win and secured the club’s first league title since the 2022-2022 season.

Also, it is Olympiacos’ 48th league title, the most won by a club in the Greek topflight.

With three matches remaining, Olympiacos holds an unassailable lead at the top of the table with 66 points.

Also, they are targeting a domestic double ahead of the Greek Cup Final against OFI on 17 May.

The title crowns an exceptional period for the club, which also won the Europa Conference League and is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Also, Panathinaikos boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win over PAOK, moving up to second place in the play-offs.

Aris all but secured fifth place in the 5–8 playoffs, and Volos climbed out of the relegation zone with a key win.

Meanwhile in Super League 2, Larissa and Kifissia are set for promotion to the top division.



