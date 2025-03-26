2026 WCQ: Don’t Write Off Super Eagles –Unuanel Warns South Africa, Benin, Others

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has warned that the country could still turn around its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign despite playing a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.



Victor Osimhen had opened the scoring before Tawanda Chirewa grabbed a late equalizer for the visitors.



After six rounds of the 10-match group campaign Nigeria have slipped to six points behind leaders South Africa, who secured a 2-0 away win against Benin through efforts from Burnley striker Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams.



In a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel reminded fans that the Super ‘Eagles have previously overcome difficult situations, notably qualifying for the 2010 World Cup from a seemingly impossible position.

“I am not losing hope yet on the Super ‘Eagles because we have been in this position in the past and still qualify for the tournament.



“Yes, many Nigerians will find it difficult to believe but nothing has been won until after the final games are played. Writing off ‘Eagles now won’t be ideal because there is still a chance for them to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



” For all who cares to hear, the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe should not be seen as anything, all I know is that Nigeria will qualify.”







