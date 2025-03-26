‘Disgraceful!’ – Kalika Blasts Super Eagles’ Draw With Zimbabwe, Backs Siasia For Job

Simon Kalika, the Dutchman who assisted Samson Siasia during Nigeria’s campaign at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, has described the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo as “disgraceful”, Completesports.com reports.

“Of course, I’m disappointed. The Super Eagles, with all their world-class players, drawing with Zimbabwe is very disgraceful,” Kalika told Completesports.com exclusively on Wednesday.





“With due respect to Zimbabwe, I think the Super Eagles, given all the European-based players at their disposal, should have closed the game comfortably—4-0 or 5-0,” he added.

Trying to understand what went wrong for the West African giants, whom he ranks among the top five teams in the world, Kalika criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over its choice of coach for the Super Eagles.

He argued that there are capable Nigerian coaches with deep knowledge of the players and strong coaching credentials, yet they continue to be overlooked by the NFF.

“I’ve worked in Nigeria for close to two decades. I worked with Samson Siasia in 2005 and through 2008. I know what he has achieved, and the Federation knows this,” Kalika stated.

“In the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup here in the Netherlands, under Siasia, Nigeria finished second. In the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Nigeria reached the final.”

“His record also extends to the Super Eagles, yet the NFF refuses to give him the job. He is one of the most respected coaches, not just in Nigeria, but even here in Europe. I don’t understand why he’s being ignored,” Kalika added while listing Siasia’s coaching credentials.

When reminded that the NFF’s reluctance to consider Siasia for the Super Eagles job could be due to his past FIFA suspension, Kalika dismissed the reasoning.

“At the very least, the NFF should have called him, held talks with him, and understood the real situation.”

“Siasia’s suspension ended in August 2024. If a coach who has served his country as a player and excelled as a coach, with a proven track record and a history of producing players for Nigeria, is not being considered, then I think that is not the best decision,” Kalika remarked.

He recalled Siasia’s past successes, including Nigeria’s 4-1 victory over Argentina in a friendly, as further proof of his coaching pedigree.

By Sab Osuji



