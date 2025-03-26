2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Impatience, Poor Game Management Cost Win Against Zimbabwe —Akuneto

The Super Eagles’ failure to secure all three points against Zimbabwe in Tuesday’s Matchday 6 clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers (Group C) at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, has been attributed to poor game management and impatience, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwuma Akuneto, the Nigeria-born Oldham Athletic Club U19s coach, exclusively told Completesports.com from his London base that the three-time African champions’ disappointing 1-1 draw was due to their eagerness to win, which led to missed opportunities.





Akuneto admitted that while the Super Eagles played well, they failed to manage their lead effectively.

“The Super Eagles were anxious in the game, apparently because it was a must-win match,” Akuneto said.

“But Zimbabwe were composed, confident, and relaxed. They stuck to their game plan professionally.”

Akuneto questioned why the Super Eagles could not close out the match despite leading with just a few minutes left.

“We didn’t manage to close the game when we were ahead with five minutes to go,” he lamented.

“I don’t think the Super Eagles played badly, but Zimbabwe played very well, one must admit.”

He also criticised the decision to introduce striker Victor Boniface after Victor Osimhen was forced off due to injury, suggesting that a midfielder would have been a better option to help protect Nigeria’s 1-0 lead.

“I don’t know why he brought on a second striker. He must have had his reasons, but I thought a more defensive-minded player would have been better for Osimhen.”

