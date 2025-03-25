2026 WCQ: It’s Not Over Yet For Eagles –Onigbinde Reacts To Draw Vs Zimbabwe

Former FIFA and CAF technical instructor Adeboye Onigbinde says he’s still hopeful that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026/World Cup despite the team’s 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.



Victor Osimhen scored in the 74th minute before Zimbabwe pegged Nigeria back in the 90th minute.



With the draw, Nigeria are still rooted in fourth place with seven points from six games.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Onigbinde stated that he’s hoping for the best for the Super Eagles



“I am a Nigerian and I am still hoping for the best regardless of the result against Zimbabwe.



“The man in charge has every reason for what he does and I was not there. So there are a lot of things I can just say at the moment.



“Football is a game of 11 players aside, so what is going to happen will depend on what the players bring to the game against Rwanda in their next match.”







