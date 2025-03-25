2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Escaped Defeat Against Us —Zimbabwe Coach Nees

Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has said Nigeria’s Super Eagles were lucky to escape with a draw in Tuesday’s

The Super Eagles’ qualification hopes suffered a huge setback after playing 1-1 with Zimbabwe.





It was their third home draw in the World Cup qualifiers after playing six matches.

Victor Osimhen gave the Super Eagles the lead on 74 minutes after nodding home Ola Aina’s cross before Tawanda Chirewa equalized on 90 minutes.

The result means the Super Eagles remain in fourth place on seven points and Zimbabwe are still bottom on four points.

Speaking in his post-match press conference Nees stated that the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying may be over.

“We know when things don’t go 100 percent Nigerians way they get frustrated, they start to panic I remember your captain said we should forget about getting a result here,” he said in his post-match presser.

“Like I said the World Cup qualification is over when it’s over and if it is over for us then it is over for Nigeria because how many points do Nigeria have, you are not first or second

“Nigeria came into the game full of confidence after the win against Rwanda and we knew the longer the game goes the slower they will get and it was exactly the way it was.

“We showed that we don’t give up and I think with three more minutes we would have come away with a win because I think in defence your team was dead physically.

“We showed we can play football, we didn’t pack the bus Nigeria started aggressively and wanted to end the game quickly it didn’t work out, we resisted, we showed resilience.”

Meanwhile, in the group’s other game South Africa defeated Benin Republic 2-0 in Abidjan while Rwanda and Lesotho played 1-1.



