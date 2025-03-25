2026 WCQ: How Super Eagles Rated In Disappointing Draw Vs Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday six encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday night. Completesports.com’s Adeboye Amosu appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Stanley Nwabali 7/10





The Chippa United goalkeeper produced a superb save to deny Walter Musona in the 20th minute. A good showing from the 28-year-old.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 5/10

The Fenerbahce defender was exposed a couple of times by the opposition. He also didn’t offer much going forward.

William Troost-Ekong 5/10

The captain didn’t live up to expectations against the Warriors. He was at fault for the goal conceded by the Super Eagles late in the game.

Calvin Bassey 6/10

Fought hard especially in the first half. He was Nigeria’s best defender on the night.

Ola Aina 5/10

Not really a good display from the Nottingham Forest full-back. Though the defender did well at the back, he offered little going forward.

Wilfred Ndidi 6/10

The midfielder wasted a glorious chance to score for the Super Eagles in the second half. Not a bad performance from the Leicester City star.

Alex Iwobi 6/10

He was one of Nigeria’a top performers on the night. The versatile midfielder was replaced by Raphael Onyedika 12 minutes from time.

Samuel Chukwueze 6/10

An improved performance from the AC Milan winger. He was close to scoring for the Super Eagles in the 31st minute.

Moses Simon 7/10

Provided the assist for Victor Osimhen’s goal. He was lively all through.

Ademola Lookman 5/10

A below par showing from the Atalanta winger. He contributed little in the game.

Victor Osimhen 8/10

Victor Osimhen scored Nigeria’s only goal of the game. He came close to scoring twice in the first half.

Substitutes

Tolu Arokodare 5/10

The KRC Genk striker took the place of Samuel Chukwueze in the 59th minute. Had a hand in Victor Osimhen’s goal.

Raphael Onyedika 3/10

The midfielder replaced Alex Iwobi 12 minutes from time. He didn’t do much following his introduction.

Victor Boniface

He was late replacement for Victor Osimhen.



