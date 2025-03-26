2026 WCQ: Huddersfield Celebrate Chirewa’s Goal In Zimbabwe’s Draw Vs Super Eagles

English League One club Huddersfield Town have congratulated their player Tawanda Chirewa whose late goal against Nigeria’s Super Eagles earned Zimbabwe a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Chirewa, who came on in the 80th minute, drew the Warriors level 10 minutes later after poor defending by the Super Eagles backline.





The Nigerian side had taken the lead in the 74th thanks to a Victor Osimhen header.

It was Zimbabwe’s fourth draw in the World Cup qualifying campaign with two defeats.

“Tawanda Chirewa’s goal has secured a point for Zimbabwe in their FIFA World Cup qualifier with Nigeria .

“Well played, Tawanda .”

Zimbabwe remain bottom in the group on four points while the Super Eagles are also in fourth place on seven points.



