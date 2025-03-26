NPFL: Rivers United Will Continue To Put Pressure On Remo Stars — Finidi

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has said his team will keep fighting to win the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title.

The Port Harcourt club occupy second position on the table with 52 points from 30 matches.





The former champions have played one more game than leaders Remo Stars, who have 57 points.



Read Also:2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Impatience, Poor Game Management Cost Win Against Zimbabwe —Akuneto

Finidi said they will keep putting pressure on Daniel Ogunmodede’s side.

“We will keep pushing and put more pressure on Remo Stars,” Finidi told the club’s media.

“We will definitely do our own part and watch what the outcome of their postponed fixture will be but for us we want to keep winning in the remaining fixtures in the league.”

Rivers United will be up against Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Wednesday (today).

By Adeboye Amosu



