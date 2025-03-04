2026 WCQ: Enugu Rangers Congratulate Onyebuchi On Super Eagles Call-up

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) heavyweight Enugu Rangers have sent congratulatory message to their defender Ifeanyi Onyebuchi on his Super Eagles call-up.

Onyebuchi was one of the players listed by new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle in his 39-man provisional squad, ahead of this month’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.





He is one of 10 defenders listed by Chelle for the crucial fixtures billed for 21 and 25 March.

Reacting to the call-up, Rangers wrote on X:”Eagle has landed! .

“From thrilling the NPFL with Rangers International to earning a Super Eagles call-up, BUCHI is set to shine on the big stage. Congratulations, champ! .”

Onyebuchi will fight it out with notable names like William Troost-Ekong l, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi for a spot in the final list.

Aside the Rangers star, other NPFL players who made the cut include Papa Daniel of Niger Tornadoes, Ahmed Musa of Kano Pillars and Remo Stars’ Kayode Bankole.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, Stanley Nwabali, Raphael Onyedika, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers, Nathan Tella, Victor Boniface and Moses Simon made the list.



